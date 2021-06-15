Grimes becomes first African-American head coach in Le Moyne’s history

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne is bringing back an old face to be the new leader of the Dolphins women’s basketball program.

Mary Grimes, who was a Le Moyne assistant on two separate occasions, becomes the sixth head coach in program history and the first African-American in school history to be named a head coach.

“Mary is a tremendous choice to lead our women’s basketball team and I am proud to welcome her as the first African-American to serve as a head coach at the College. Her familiarity with Le Moyne and its basketball program, along with her commitment to Jesuit education through her previous time here and at Xavier, will provide a solid foundation for Mary. She was selected from among several outstanding candidates and I’d like to express my appreciation for everyone who was involved with the search process.” Linda M. LeMura – Le Moyne President

In her second stint at Le Moyne, Grimes helped lead the Dolphins to their first ever Northeast 10 regular season and tournament championships.

“Becoming a head coach has been a dream of mine and I am incredibly excited to be named the head coach for women’s basketball at Le Moyne College. Le Moyne is a special place with special people and I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I’d like to thank Dr. LeMura, Bob Beretta, the search committee and everyone involved in the hiring process. There is a great foundation of success here and I’m eager to get to work and take the program to new heights.” Mary Grimes – New Women’s Head Basketball Coach

Along with her Le Moyne background, Grimes spent time on Quentin Hillsman’s staff at Syracuse. She was responsible for scouting reports and pre/post-game film breakdown, assisting with strategies and game planning for opponents and on-floor coaching. She was also the liaison for strength and conditioning and monitored student-athlete academic progress.

“”Mary is a rising star in college women’s basketball. She has the ability to recruit and relate to student athletes at a high level. Her knowledge of the game and work ethic will make her successful,” Hillsman said.

The Le Moyne Athletic Department will officially introduce Grimes at a press conference on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the Events Center.

Coaching History

Le Moyne College – Head Coach (2021-present)

Xavier University – Assistant Coach (2019-21)

Le Moyne College – Assistant Coach (2017-19)

University at Albany – Assistant Coach (2010-16)

Syracuse University – Assistant Coach (2005-10)

Le Moyne College – Assistant Coach (2003-05)



Playing Experience

Siena College – 1999-2003