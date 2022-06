CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Thursday afternoon the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022. Seven members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this Fall.

Here is the list of the Class of 2022:

-Mel Besdin

-Kevin Collins

-Linda LeMura

-Bill Motto

-Latavius Murray

-Scott Schwedes

-Judy Tearney

The induction ceremony will take place at the Ramada by Wyndham in Liverpool on Friday, November 11th beginning at 6 p.m.