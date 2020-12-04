Guerrier and Richmond help power Syracuse to blowout win over Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight game, the Syracuse men’s basketball team lost one of its starters en route to a win. Friday against Bryant, Bourama Sidibe went down with injury.

Thursday night against Niagara, SU was forced to play the entire 40 minutes without Buddy Boeheim. About 90 minutes before tip, Syracuse University announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and Buddy was forced to miss the game due to contact tracing.

Jim Boeheim said after the game that it was a walk-on who tested positive and that Buddy will miss two more games before he’s eligible to return.

As for the game, Quincy Guerrier picked up the slack with Buddy out. The sophomore forward scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the 75-45 victory.

Freshman Kadary Richmond got the start in place of Buddy and he made the most of the opportunity. Richmond tallied 16 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Alan Griffin was the only other SU player in double figures with 10 points.

The win, Syracuse improves to 2-0. Next up for the Orange will be a visit from Rider at 7 p.m. on Saturday.