Henninger alum Jeff Belge looks to continue his rise in professional baseball

In 2016 Syracuse native Jeff Belge was drafted out of high school by the Boston Red Sox in the 32nd round. Three years later, after his junior year at St. John’s Belge again heard his named called, this time by the L-A Dodgers in the 18th round.

For Belge his rise to professional baseball almost never happen. At nine years old, Jeff suffered an injury to his right eye. Eight years later, he once again injured that same eye and is now partially blind.

“Going through that obviously took a toll on me emotionally, physically and mentally,” said Jeff Belge.

Now Belge is a relief pitcher in the Dodgers Organization. He says those setbacks helped him grow on and off the field.

“I think that has helped me in so many different aspects of the game cause these minor hiccups in your career seem like nothing now,” said Belge.

Last season, in his first year of professional baseball, Jeff Belge appeared in 18 games. In 23 innings the former Henninger grad allowed just three runs.

