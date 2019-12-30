Henninger boys hand Johnson City their first loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Henninger boys handed Johnson City their first loss, holding off the Wildcats 58-53 in the opening round of the Manny Leone Holiday Classic at CBA.

Zahkir Faircloth-Williams led the Black Knights with 13 points. Evan Kiely added 12, ten of those coming in the 4th quarter.

Henninger will now face CBA in the championship game on Monday at 7:15 p.m. at Christian Brothers Academy.