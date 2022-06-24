SYRACUSE, N.Y (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s Owen Hiltz is headed to the U21 World Championships as a member of Team Canada.

The Orange redshirt freshman will represent Canada from August 10-20 in Limerick, Ireland.

One of four attackmen to make the squad, Hiltz returns to the field this summer after redshirting in 2022 following an pre-season injury. An honorable mention All-American as a true freshman in 2021, Hiltz was one of the top-scoring rookies in Syracuse history. In just 14 games, he posted the eighth-most goals (29), assists (19) and points (48) among freshmen in Syracuse history in 2021.

Canada will compete in Pool A, made up of the top ranked teams: USA, Haudenosaunee, Australia and England. Games will be available on the ESPN family of networks.