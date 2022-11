SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Homer Trojans knocked off unbeaten Indian River 14-0 Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome for the Section III Class B title. It’s the Trojans second straight Section III Championship.

Sam Sorenson rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans.

Homer advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B State Quarterfinals to face Section IV Champion Maine-Endwell on Saturday at C-NS High School.