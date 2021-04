ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Kevin Felasco is a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School and has been playing basketball and baseball his whole life. It wasn't until recently that he added another sport to his list, all thanks to the C-NS volleyball coach.

"'Hey, why don't you come to volleyball tryouts in the fall. I think you'll like it' and I said hey, why not? I'll give it a shot. I went and tried out and here we are," Felasco said.