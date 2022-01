SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team bounced back on Tuesday night, defeating Clemson 91-78 at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 25 points. Joe Girard III chipped in 23 points, five assists and four steals.

Syracuse improves to 9-9 overall (3-4 in the ACC). SU returns to action on Saturday at #6 Duke.

To watch the full post game press conference from Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim following the win over Clemson, just click on the video player above.