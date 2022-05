LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fayetteville-Manlius boys lacrosse team beat Watertown 15-3 in the Section III Class B Semifinal on Tuesday.

The Hornets scored six goals in the third quarter. Louis Cogliandro led Fatetteville-Manlius with four goals and five assists. Joseph Hathorn added three goals.

Fayetteville-Manlius will face West Genesee on Friday in the Section III Class B Championship.