CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS freshman Andrew Benedict scored ten of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter, helping the Northstars knock off Liverpool 59-53. The win snaps the Warriors 12-game winning streak.

Robbie Siechen chipped in 12 points in the win for the Northstars. Liverpool sophomore Andreo Ash scored 21 points in the loss.

C-NS improves to 12-5 overall. Liverpool drops to 13-2 on the season.