‘I don’t think you can have a harder matchup, but we are happy to be playing:’ says Jim Boeheim on playing San Diego St. in the NCAA Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday night. Syracuse earned a No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed San Diego State Friday in Indiana. Syracuse is 2-0 all-time against San Diego State, with their last meeting coming back in 2012.

Syracuse heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9.

San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference Championship and is 23-4. The Aztecs will be making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.

The winner of the SDSU/Syracuse game will take on the winner of the No. 3 seed West Virginia (18-9, 11-6 Big 12) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (23-7, 17-3 OVC) on Sunday, March 21.

To hear what Jim Boeheim had to say after Selection Sunday, click the video player above.