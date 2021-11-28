“I just think we need to go back and rebuild:” Dino Babers following season-ending loss to Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange football season came to an end Saturday night at the Dome falling to #17 Pittsburgh 31-14.

SU sophomore quarterback Garrett Shrader tossed two touchdown passes to Courtney Jackson in the loss to the Panthers.

Syracuse wraps up the season at 5-7 (2-6 in the ACC). It’s the fifth time in six years under head coach Dino Babers that the Orange has failed to qualify for a Bowl Game.

To listen to the full Dino Babers press conference following the loss to Pittsburgh, click on the video player above.