(WSYR-TV) — Due to a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the American Hockey League, the Syracuse Crunch haven’t played a hockey game since December 15, 2021. That all changes Wednesday when they travel west on the Thruway to visit the Rochester Americans.

Head Coach Benoit Groulx spoke one-on-one with NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco about the team’s struggle with COVID and how they hope to knock off the rust vs. the Amerks.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.