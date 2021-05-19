IronPigs rough up the Mets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Syracuse Mets, Wednesday night SNY reporting that pitchers Stephen Tarpley and Sam McWilliams were placed on the COVID Injured List. According to organizational sources, Tarpley has been isolating for a few days. McWilliams’ circumstances were not immediately clear.

As for the game, the Syracuse Mets suffered their worst loss of the season in a 16-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Lehigh Valley (9-5) opened the game up in the top of the third inning. David Parkinson walked, Luke Williams singled, and Ryan Cordell singled to load the bases. Mickey Moniak followed with a single to score Parkinson for a 1-0 IronPigs lead. C.J. Chatham then singled home Williams and Cordell to give Lehigh Valley a 3-0 advantage. A Darrick Hall groundout scored Moniak to make it a 4-0 game. Austin Listi doubled home Chatham for a 5-0 edge. Cornelius Randolph clubbed a ball to left field for an RBI ground-rule double, extending the Lehigh Valley lead to 6-0, and Edgar Cabral put the exclamation point on the inning with an RBI single to give the IronPigs a 7-0 lead.

The IronPigs added runs in the fourth. With one out, Moniak homered for Lehigh Valley’s eighth run of the game. Later in the inning, with runners at first and second base, Randolph doubled home both runners for a 10-0 IronPigs advantage.

Randolph put another run on the board for Lehigh Valley in the top of the sixth. With one out and runners at first and second, Randolph collected another double, scoring one run to make the score 11-0.

Syracuse (2-12) scored its only run in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Drew Ferguson singled. Ferguson took second base on defensive indifference and reached third base when Brandon Drury hit a ball to third base and there was an errant throw to first base to try and get Drury out. Two batters later, Quinn Brodey singled, scoring Ferguson for Syracuse’s first run as the score became 11-1.

Lehigh Valley continued to add runs in the eight and ninth innings. In the eighth, Randolph completed a five-hit game with a two-out home run that put the IronPigs up 12-1. In the ninth, Lehigh Valley pushed four runs across to get the game to its final score of 16-1.

The Mets and IronPigs continue their six-game series with the third game on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium at 6:35 p.m.