“It was just a really good offensive and defensive performance:” Jim Boeheim following win over Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis at the Dome on Saturday night, the SU men’s basketball team throttled Wake Forest 94 to 72.

Buddy Boeheim went off, pouring in a game-high 30 points and adding seven assists. Cole Swider chipped in 18 points in 33 minutes of action.

The win improves Syracuse to 10-11 overall (4-6 in the ACC). SU travels to NC State on Wednesday to take on the Wolfpack at 9 p.m.

