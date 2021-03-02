‘It was just a scrap, a real battle:’ Jim Boeheim following win over North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Needing a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes a float, the Syracuse men’s basketball team knocked off North Carolina 72-70 on Monday night.

Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 26 points, hitting six three-point field goals. Quincy Guerrier added 18 points and six rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 14-8 overall (8-7 in the ACC).

SU will close out the regular season on Wednesday hosting Clemson. Tip time is scheduled for 5 p.m. and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.

