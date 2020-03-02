Ithaca College basketball teams capture Liberty League championships

ITHACA, N.Y. (ITHACA COLLEGE) –

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team won its second-straight Liberty League title on Sunday afternoon with a 73-71 win over second-seeded Vassar. The Bombers are now 22-5 on the season and receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, to be seeded tomorrow.

Junior Grace Cannon hit the game-winner, a jumper from the left corner on a pass from junior Juliana Gamboa, with just .3 seconds left on the clock. The ball circled the rim before falling in and sealing Ithaca’s fate.

The 2020 Division III women’s basketball selection show is set for Monday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. on ncaa.com. The Bombers now await their fate to find out where they will be playing for the first and second rounds next weekend.

The Ithaca College men’s basketball secured its first conference championship since 2013 as the Bombers defeated top-seeded Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 80-69, in overtime of the Liberty League championship game at the ECAV Center on Sunday afternoon.

With the victory, which extends the winning streak to 13 games, Ithaca improves to 23-5 on the season and will earn the Liberty League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bombers will find out tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. who and where they will play next weekend.

The last time Ithaca reached the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13, the Bombers advanced to the Sweet 16.