Ithaca-Cortland football rivalry heading to Yankee Stadium in 2022

(WSYR-TV) — After the pandemic took away the Cortaca Jug rivalry in 2020, the series announced it will make up for it in 2022.

The two institutions announced Wednesday, they will bring the “Biggest Little Game in the Nation” to Yankee Stadium next season, November 12, 2022.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Ithaca College community to experience our rivalry game in one of the world’s most iconic venues for sports, and we are thrilled that Yankee Stadium has extended an invitation for the 2022 Cortaca Jug matchup to take place there,” said Susan Bassett, associate vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics and recreational sports at Ithaca College. “We want students, alumni, family and friends to be part of this remarkable event, just as they were in 2019. And, just like last time, we will engage and empower the entire campus community through experiential learning activities that take advantage of the New York City setting. We are so fortunate that a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity is coming twice. As an Ithaca College graduate, I couldn’t be more excited for my alma mater; and as director of athletics, I couldn’t be more happy for our student-athletes.”

Ithaca and Cortland will each be issued tickets in the fall of 2022 for sale to their students, faculty, and staff at a price of $24.50. Tickets will go on sale for the general public this fall, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with most seats priced from $24.50 to $69.50. Those tickets will be sold by online at www.ticketmaster.com, www.cortacajug.com and www.alumni.ithaca.edu/Cortaca22. All tickets will be delivered digitally, and mobile presentation will be the sole method of entry.

In 2019, the game was played in front of 45,161 fans at MetLife Stadium, a 32-20 win for the Ithaca Bombers.

According to Mark Holtzman, vice president of non-baseball sports events for the Yankees, it was observing the success of the 2019 Cortaca Jug that inspired the organization to extend the invitation to the two schools.



“We are looking forward to rolling out the pinstriped carpet and welcoming Ithaca and Cortland to the Yankee Stadium lineup,” said Holtzman. “We believe we have the opportunity to have a sellout crowd and we are intent on creating a memorable experience for the teams and for their fans.”

This year’s game will return to SUNY Cortland November 12, 2021.