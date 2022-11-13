ITHACA, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)–

The nationally ranked No. 11/12 Ithaca College football team will continue its 2022 season as the Bombers were selected to compete for a national championship on Sunday evening as part of the NCAA Division III Selection Show. Ithaca, which is 10-0 and making its first appearance in the tournament since 2014, will host UMass-Dartmouth this Saturday, November 19 at Butterfield Stadium.

The Bombers were outright champions of the Liberty League for the first time in program history and finished out their first undefeated regular season since 1986 with a 34-17 victory over No. 9/11 Cortland in the 63rd Cortaca Jug Game at Yankee Stadium in front of 40,232 fans.

IC possesses one of the most well-rounded teams in all of Division III as the Bombers lead the nation in kickoff return average at 28.0 yards per return, rank ninth in scoring defense at 9.9 points allowed and are 31st in scoring offense at 38.3 points per contest.

UMass-Dartmouth earned an automatic bid out of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) with a 9-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in the MASCAC. This will be the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Corsairs, who average 42.3 points and 545.8 yards per game.

IC and UMass-Dartmouth have played each other once in 2004 – the ECAC Northwest Championship – which ended in a 36-19 win for Ithaca.

The winner of this matchup will move onto the second round to play the winner of Endicott and Springfield.

ITHACA IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP: The Bombers are one of the most storied programs in Division III history with three national championships in 1979, 1988 and 1991. IC has reached the national title game seven times, finishing as the runner-up in 1974, 1975, 1980 and 1985. Only Mount Union (13), Wisconsin-Whitewater (6) and Augustana (4) have more national titles than Ithaca.

IC will be making its 20th all-time appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship and owns an overall record of 28-16.

THE 2022 NCAA DIVISION III FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: The football national tournament is a 32-team field broken down into 27 automatic bids and five at-large berths. Schools will play on campus sites until the national championship game, also known as the Stagg Bowl, on Dec. 16 in Annapolis. Md. At Navy Marine Corps Stadium.