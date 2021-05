EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team handed ESM its first loss of the season, knocking off the Spartans 14 to 7 on Tuesday night.

Ethan Kesselring led the Red Rams attack with four goals. Tanner Burns added three goals in the win for J-D. Gavin Houghtaling paced ESM with three goals.

J-D outscored ESM 9-2 in the second half.

Jamesville-DeWitt improves to 6-2. East Syracuse Minoa drops to 5-1.