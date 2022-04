DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a defensive battle, the J-D boys lacrosse team picked a 7-3 win over visiting Auburn on Wednesday afternoon.

Gannon Kessler led the Red Rams attack with three goals. Sam Brazell and Aidan Bates both added three points for J-D in the win. J-D’s Ian McIntyre stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in goal.

J-D improves to 2-0. Auburn drops to 2-3.