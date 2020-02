DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The J-D boys picked up their 9th straight win on Saturday, cruising past Oswego 85-45.

Payton Shumpert poured in a game-high 24 points, on six threes, helping the Red Rams to the win.

J-D raced out to a 25-8 lead after one, and never looked back.

Jamesville-DeWitt improves to 14-4 overall.