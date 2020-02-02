J-D boys roll to big win over Johnson City

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The J-D boys shook off a slow start, racing past Johnson City 80-48.

Payton Shumpert who recently went over 1,000 career points led the Red Rams attack with 26 points.

J-D has now won seven straight games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected