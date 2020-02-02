J-D boys roll to big win over Johnson City Local News Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 01:20 AM EST / Updated: Feb 2, 2020 / 01:20 AM EST DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The J-D boys shook off a slow start, racing past Johnson City 80-48. Payton Shumpert who recently went over 1,000 career points led the Red Rams attack with 26 points. J-D has now won seven straight games.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App