DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The J-D boys lacrosse team picked up its fifth straight win, charging past ESM 20-5 on Tuesday night.

Ethan Kesselring was a scoring machine, tallying nine goals for the Red Rams. Johnny Keib added four goals and four assists for J-D in the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt improves to 11-2 this season. ESM drops to 7-2, with both their losses coming to J-D.