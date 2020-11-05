J-D edges ESM in boys Class A showdown

Local Sports
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Max MacCaull broke a scoreless game in the 59th minute, scoring on a cross from Andrej Dovciak helping J-D to a 1-0 win over ESM.

Sam Allen stopped all five shots that he faced in the Red Rams win over the Spartans.

J-D has now won four out of their last five games. ESM started the season 8-0 but has now dropped two straight games.

Stay Connected