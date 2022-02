DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since starting the season 1-5, the J-D boys basketball team have been on fire. Wednesday night the Red Rams won their 13th straight game, defeating ESM 49-34.

Brendan Kohberger paced the Red Rams attack, scoring a game-high 24 points.

Jamesville-DeWitt is now 14-5 this season. ESM falls to 8-10 on the year.