J-D star Payton Shumpert weighing next basketball step

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Growing up in the shadows of the Carrier Dome, Payton Shumpert has loved the game of basketball since he could walk. His father Preston, played for Jim Boeheim and the Orange from 1998-2002. Now Payton is looking to carve out his own path.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Jamesville-DeWitt senior on Tuesday about his future.

The offers have been pouring in for Preston Shumpert’s oldest son. Payton has been receiving attention from UMASS, Wagner, UMBC, Stony Brook, FDU and other division one programs.

With the pandemic, it has been hard for Shumpert to take any visits to prep schools and universities. Over the next couple of weeks Payton hopes to have a decision as to if he will reclassify and attend prep school, or attend college next season.

This past season at J-D, Payton Shumpert averaged nearly 23 points per game for the Red Rams.

