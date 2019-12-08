Jackson, Ravens hold off Bills in 24-17 win

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) gets off a pass under pressure by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen and the Bills’ fourth quarter rally fell short in a 24-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Trailing 24-17 and with a chance to tie or win the game, Allen’s toss to John Brown on 4th-and-8 in the endzone was knocked down by Marcus Peters to effectively seal the game for Baltimore.

The loss snaps Buffalo’s three game winning game streak. They’ll look to rebound Sunday night on the road against Pittsburgh in Week 15.

Leading 10-6 at halftime, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens needed three plays to find paydirt as Hayden Hurst snuck past the secondary to cruise to a 61-yard touchdown.

The Bills looked poised to answer, however rookie tight end Dawson Knox dropped a pass on third and long, which would have set the Bills up with 1st-and-10 inside the 20, forcing the Bills to settle for a third field goal from Stephen Hauschka to pull within 17-9.

Jackson connected with Willie Snead in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Buffalo’s defense, which preached ‘eye discipline’ all week, kept Jackson in check on the ground and limited the speedy quarterback to just 42 yards rushing. Jackson also threw his sixth interception of the season — his first since Week 5 of the regular season.

They also shut down running back Mark Ingram who ran for only 50 yards in the game.

The Bills hit the road next week and head to Pittsburgh.