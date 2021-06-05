Jason Savacool helps Maryland back to the NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WSYR-TV) –

After a sensational high school career, former Baldwinsville star Jason Savacool has helped Maryland back to the NCAA baseball Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Savacool, a freshman pitcher for the Terrapins tied for the Big Ten lead with seven wins this season. Jason was named conference freshman Pitcher of the Week three times.

Savacool will get the start for Maryland against Charlotte in the opening game of NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Greenville, North Carolina.