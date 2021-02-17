Jessica Cook powers Northstars to win over Nottingham

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Plenty of Division I talent on hand this afternoon at C-NS as the Northstars welcomed in Nottingham. Toledo bound senior Jessica Cook poured in 28 points, helping C-NS hold off Nottingham 68-60.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Amaya Williams was sensational. Williams scored 21 of her game-high 39 points in the 4th quarter. Amaya will continue her basketball career next season at Central Connecticut State.

Alexa Kulakowski chipped in 18 points and Alita Carey-Santangelo added a dozen for the Northstars in the win.

C-NS improves to 2-0 on the season.