SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

SU head coach Jim Boeheim joined Sports Director Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia to discuss the world of NIL on ESPN Radio Syracuse “Orange Nation Show” on Wednesday.

To listen to the full interview click on the link below:

https://www.espnsyracuse.com/2022/08/10/jim-boeheim-orange-nation-8-10/

During the nearly 30 minute appearance, Boeheim stated that Syracuse University has created a “315 Foundation.”

The foundation is a non-profit, that will allow fans and boosters a chance to donate money to help student athletes at Syracuse with NIL opportunities.

Boeheim also added, that his son Jimmy Boeheim will be playing professionally in Greece. Jimmy will leave next week.