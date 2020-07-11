JJ Starling headed to Prep School to continue High School basketball career

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville star JJ Starling is one of the top basketball players in the nation for the Class of 2022. On Friday, Starling announced on Instagram that he will be continue his career at La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte, Indiana.

Starling already has offers from Syracuse, Washington, UConn and Miami. As a Sophomore at Baldwinsville this past season, JJ average nearly 29 points and seven rebounds a game.

Excited to welcome JJ Starling to the La Lu Family!! #WeAreLaLu pic.twitter.com/pk5zCo4IvJ — La Lumiere Basketball (@LaLuBasketball) July 10, 2020

Rochester native and former Washington Huskies standout Isaiah Stewart also attended La Lumiere for his senior season of high school. Before the pandemic, La Lumiere was ranked 8th in the country.

Starling led the Bees this past season to the Section III Class AA Championship game. JJ still has two years of high school basketball left.