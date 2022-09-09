LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool Warriors opened the 2022 season with a 56-24 win over Henninger in Joe Sindoni’s head coaching debut with the Warriors.

Jah’Deuir Reese scored three touchdowns for Liverpool in the win over the Black Knights. Ian Herrera also added a defensive touchdown for the Warriors, returning a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Liverpool (1-0) will travel to Baldwinsville next Friday. Henninger (0-1) will look for its first win of the season at home against RFA next Friday.