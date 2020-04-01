Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

John Gillon looks to build off success playing overseas

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Like every athlete right now, John Gillon is at home. The former Syracuse standout just finished his first season playing overseas in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

“I never expected to play at Syracuse. I never expected to do a lot of things I did. It is super crazy to see, but it just shows if you stick with something and work hard enough you can do it,” said Gillon.

Before playing overseas, Gillon spent two years in the NBA G-League playing for Texas, Erie and Greensboro.

For Gillon, his basketball future may be in the air, but right now he’s focused on his family and his new little girl.

“Just being with your family, making the people that are important to you laugh, smile, and being a good person, those are the most important things to me,” said Gillon.

To watch the full story, click on the video player above.

