John Gillon looks to build off success playing overseas

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Like every athlete right now, John Gillon is at home. The former Syracuse standout just finished his first season playing overseas in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

“I never expected to play at Syracuse. I never expected to do a lot of things I did. It is super crazy to see, but it just shows if you stick with something and work hard enough you can do it,” said Gillon.

Before playing overseas, Gillon spent two years in the NBA G-League playing for Texas, Erie and Greensboro.

For Gillon, his basketball future may be in the air, but right now he’s focused on his family and his new little girl.

“Just being with your family, making the people that are important to you laugh, smile, and being a good person, those are the most important things to me,” said Gillon.

