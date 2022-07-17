SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse basketball legend John Wallace returned to the 315 on Saturday. Wallace held his first ever SpeakWell Basketball Camp at Skaneateles Middle School.

The goal of the camp was to help campers learn and practice communication and leadership skills on and off the court.

Basketball campers ages 10-13 were taught high-level basketball skills and drills with Syracuse legend John Wallace. Syracuse University’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Lawrence Moten also took part in the camp as a guest speaker.

The Camp runs through Sunday at Skaneateles Middle School.