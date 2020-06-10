Jordan Burns returning to Colgate for senior season

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 22: Jordan Burns #1 of the Colgate Raiders reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Colgate’s Jordan Burns will finish out his career with the Raiders. In a tweet he announced he was returning to Hamilton for “The Last Dance”.

Burns originally announced on April 3rd that he was going to test the NBA Draft process. But due to COVID-19, the NBA Combine scheduled for the end of May seemingly will not be held. And the NBA Draft as well has been moved to October 15th.

Burns will return as the team’s leading scorer from a season ago with 15.8 points per game and 4.5 assists per game.

The San Antonio native was a All-Patriot League First Team Selection a season ago helping Colgate to its second straight regular season Patriot League title. Colgate finished the 2019-20 season at 25-9(14-4).

With the return of Burns, Colgate will lose just two starters from its 2019-20 campaign.