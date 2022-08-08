Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

“I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to take over the reins of our program as we look to build on the historic success of the 22-23 season,” said Borsz. “He has a strong background in building strong, meaningful and impactful relationships that will help our students reach that next level of success on and off the court. He is a proven winner and beloved in the power of community colleges. I’m looking forward to working with Coach Springer.”

Springer brings a ton of experience in collegiate athletics with him. He began his coaching career with stints at Alma College and Jackson State University as an assistant coach. He has five years experience of head coaching at the Junior College level at Rock Valley College and Kankakee Community. During that time he had four 20-win seasons, won a coach of the year award, won two conference championships, and a regional title. Besides coaching Springer has served many different roles in college athletic administration and student affairs. He currently serves as the Senior Director of Recreation and Chair of Physical Education at Colgate University.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity given to me by our President Dr. Warren Hilton and Athletic Director Mike Borsz. The OCC men’s basketball program has a recent history of success that I’m excited to start building upon. I’m looking forward to connecting with our student-athletes as we work every day to positively impact the college and the city of Syracuse,” Springer stated.

Springer holds a bachelor’s degree in Recreation from Southern Illinois University. He earned his master’s degree from Central Michigan University in Athletic Administration and another master’s degree in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation from Jackson State University. He also earned a Doctoral Degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Northern Illinois University.