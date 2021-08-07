Klementowski’s gem helps Onondaga punch ticket to World Series Championship

MOBILE, A.L. (WSYR-TV) –

Ryan Klementowski tossed a one-hitter, helping the Onondaga All-Stars knock off Bakersfield, CA 1-0 on Friday night. Onondaga will play for the Babe Ruth World Series National Championship on Saturday at 2 p.m., down at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 7th. Klementowski helped his own cause, by driving in Geoffrey Daniul on a fielders choice. The West Genny standout would finish off the Bakersfield lineup, finishing the game with a strikeout (one of his six on the night).

Onondaga will face the host team, Mobile for the World Series Championship. Mobile enters a perfect 5-0 in the World Series Tournament.