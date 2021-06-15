Lacrosse Camp introduces the sport to many CNY kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lacrosse is engrained into the culture of Central New York. But for some, it’s still a sport many in our area cannot play.

And that’s why USA Lacrosse and the Sankofa Lacrosse Foundation have teamed up. To bring the sport to those traditionally left behind.

Monday, at the Valley Sports Complex in Syracuse, dozens of kids took part in a clinic; many of those kids touching a lacrosse stick for the very first time.

“The price-point is the biggest barrier-to-entry into the sports; regardless of what your socioeconomical status is,” said Lauren Davenport, the USA Lacrosse Manager of Athlete Development. “So, for us to at least be able to give kids a good stick, some basic lessons, and get them having fun and interested in the sport, is so critical.”

Those in attendance got to take home a shirt, a stick and a year-long membership to USA Lacrosse.