LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Lafayette boys lacrosse team crawled back to beat Cazenovia 10-7 in the Section III Class D championship.

Jameson Bucktooth led the Lancers attack with four goals and one assist. Kahtehliyo Smith added three goals.

Lafayette advances to the Subregional to face the Section IV champion Chenango Forks on Wednesday.