EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The LaFayette boys lacrosse team saw its season come to an end on Thursday, falling in the Class D State Playoffs to Chenango Forks (Section IV Champion) 16-9.

Tied at 3 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Lancers 8-0. Jameson and Brett Bucktooth both scored three goals and added two assists in the loss to Forks.

LaFayette wraps up the season with a record of 10-9.