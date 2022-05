LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Saturday, the LaFayette and Tully school districts sports teams came together to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

In boys lacrosse action, LaFayette defeated Tully 22 to 14 to win the Crossroads Cup.

Jameson Bucktooth scored seven goals and added five assists, helping the Lancers top the Black Knights. Thomas Berry led Tully with 12 points in the loss.

LaFayette improves to 6-8 overall. Tully drops to 6-9 this season.