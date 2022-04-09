SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Max Lagace had a 48-save shutout to help the Syracuse Crunch blank the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 34-24-7-2 on the season and 2-0-1-0 in the four-game season series against the Penguins.

Lagace posted his third shutout of season, while Louis Domingue turned aside 30-of-31 between the pipes for the Penguins. Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch potted the only goal of the game 2:56 into the second period. Nick Perbix wrapped around the back of the cage and sent a backdoor feed through the slot for Gemel Smith to chip in.

The Crunch travel to face the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday.