OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#13 Oswego State men’s hockey team skated to a 7-3 win over SUNY Brockport on Friday night.

Tommy Cahill and Tyler Flack both scored two goals in the win for the Lakers. Liverpool native Steven Kozikoski stopped 24 shots, earning his 12th win of the season.

Oswego State has won seven straight games, improving to 15-4-1 (10-1-1 in the SUNYAC). The Lakers are back in action Saturday at #2 SUNY Geneseo.