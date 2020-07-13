Lansing native Kyle Dake continues to chase down his Olympic Dream

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

2020 was supposed to be the year that Kyle Dake lived out his dream wrestling in the Olympics for Team USA. Due to the pandemic, that dream has been put on hold.

“My focus and my game planning hasn’t changed at all. Now that I have the opportunity to attack more of my dysfunctions, I’m pretty excited to see where that leads me,” said Kyle Dake.

At Cornell, Dake became the first wrestler ever to win four national titles in four different weight classes. In 2018, he won his first world title, wrestling at the 79 kg weight class. Dake followed that up in 2019, repeating as World Champion.

“I know the amount of time and effort that I have put into it. Just like people put time and effort into other things, I’ve put a ton of time and effort into this. You know I’ve put myself into a position where I can do it,” said Dake.

On July 25th, Kyle Dake will hit the mats once again in an exhibition match against two-time world champion Frank Chamizo. The match will take place in Austin, Texas and you can watch it live on https://www.flowrestling.org/

For the full story on Kyle Dake and his journey towards the Olympic team, click on the video player above.