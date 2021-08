CHIBA, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Bronze medalist Kyle Douglas Dake of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Men’s Freestyle 74kg medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 06, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) –

For Lansing native Kyle Dake, a dream became a reality on Friday. Dake won his first Olympic Medal, taking home the Bronze in the 74-kg freestyle wrestling weight class.

He’s just the second Cornell alum to win a medal in freestyle wrestling, and the first to do it since 1920.

Dake captured the Bronze medal by defeating Italy’s Frank Chamizo 5-0 on Friday morning.