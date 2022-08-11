FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (NYSGA) –

Moving day at the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur was eventful, as five players shot 65, one stroke off the course record.

In addition, a total of twenty-one players sit under par through 36 holes of at Onondaga Golf & Country Club. A total of twenty-four players fired under par during the second round.

Newcomer Charlie Berridge seized the lead late in his round and fired 6-under. His combined 7-under 135 was enough to keep a share of the lead halfway through the championship.

The Wykagyl Country Club member finished his first round at 1-under before sinking seven birdies and an Eagle in round two. His Eagle came on the par-5 seventh (he started on no. 10), in the form of a 50-foot putt.

“That was a big moment,” Berridge said of his lengthy putt. “I had birdied the hole before and at that point I thought let’s just get this round in the house. I made a 10-footer for par on the next hole, and I don’t know how I made that putt on [no. 9].”

Also taking a share of the lead was RaNic Golf Club’s Nic Whittaker. He recorded two eagles during the afternoon wave on Wednesday, including one on his final hole of the day (no. 9).

In a four-hole stretch between no. 16 and no. 1 (Whittaker started on no. 10), he went 5-under.

“I had a good longer putt on 17,” Whittaker said. “I had four good holes in a row. I just hit good shots and the putts just managed to go in. That’s really what the difference was, around the hole.”

James Blackwell, of River Oaks Golf Club, held steady on the second day, as he fired a 69 to remain tied for third place. He was joined by Brook-Lea Country Club’s Jason Lohwater who finished at a combined 5-under. He flirted with the course record up until his final hole of the day where he made a bogey on the tough par-5 ninth.

Shane Broad, of Crag Burn Golf Club, also finished the day with a two-round total of 5-under. He will go into tomorrow one stroke ahead of the three players tied for sixth place.

Mohawk Golf Club’s Jim Gifford, Willowbrook Golf Club’s Anthony Delisanti and Wiltwyck Golf Club’s Donte Groppuso all sit at 4-under through two rounds.

Matthew Ferrari of Metropolis Country Club is at 3-under.

Eight players are at 2-under including 2021 champion James Allen of Scarsdale Golf Club and 15-year-old Lucas Rizo-Patron who gained an exemption based on his recent U.S. Junior Amateur appearance. Two-time Mid-Am champion Jamie Miller of Crag Burn is also in that group, and surged up the leaderboard with his round two 65.

The lone member of Onondaga Golf & Country Club to make the cut was Mike Mento, who shot 69 during his second round and sits at 1-under. First-round co-leader Pat Healy of Huntington Country Club joins him at the number.

Aiden Spampinato of Ravenwood Golf Club bounced back from a 77 on Tuesday, as one of the players who carded a 65 today. He sits at even par.

The course was set up at 6,514 yards for the second round and played to a par of 71.

There was a cut today to low 40 and ties (as well as anyone within ten strokes of the lead) after 36 holes that landed at 4-over 146, with 47 golfers making it through to the final two rounds.

Tomorrow, the Ganson Depew Cup is up for grabs as the field will play their final 36 holes, with a champion crowned at the end of the day.

To view the full leaderboard, click on the link below:

https://2022nysmensam.golfgenius.com/pages/3732603

