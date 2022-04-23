SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 1975 the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program has lost five straight games. SU falling on Saturday afternoon in the Dome to #5 Virginia 21-15.

Tucker Dordevic scored just over a minute into the game, giving the ‘Cuse a 1-0 lead. It was all Cavaliers after that. UVA would rattle off five straight goals. Jacob Buttermore would pull SU to within one at 6 to 5 in the second quarter. Virginia would push the lead to 12-7 at the half.

16 seconds into the third quarter, Carter Rice scored his first Syracuse goal of his career to make it 12-8. Virginia would put the game away, answering with six straight goals.

Jackson Birtwistle led the Orange attack with a game-high five goals. Jeff Conner and Matt Moore combined for 14 points in the Cavaliers win over the Orange.

Syracuse drops 4-9 overall (1-4 in the ACC).

SU will close out its season next Sunday in the Dome against Notre Dame.