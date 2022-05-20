SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Onondaga Tigers star and nine-year NFL running back Latavius Murray is in town this weekend helping to give back to the CNY community. Murray, along with Eric Devendorf and others, will be hosting a “Sneaks & Cleats” giveaway on Saturday. Over 250 pairs of sneakers and cleats will be given out to City of Syracuse middle and high school students.

Here is the information for the event:

Date: Saturday May 21st, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Brighton Academy School

309 W. Brighton Ave

Syracuse, NY 13205

If you would like to help support the Hart & Tay Train Foundation click on the link below to donate:

https://www.hartandtaytrain.org/donate